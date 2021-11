Tell us about you and your experience finding work on HireMyMom. Once I decided I was going to change my career path to work from home, I spent the time creating my account and really being mindful of my skills and what I’m able to offer others. I checked in daily and applied for jobs as they came through. I did a few zoom interviews with some very nice people. I was lucky because within a few weeks I had a part-time job offer which actually turned into a full-time job within about a month. I’m now able to work from the comfort of my beautiful home office, no more fluorescent lights 🙂

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO