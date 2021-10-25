Wilkes University welcomes new faculty

Wilkes University announced new faculty Monday. From left, first row: Kendall Tucker, Avni Patel, Ghazaleh Taherzadeh and Kristiana Feeser; second row: Melissa Gaydos, Julie Murphy and Joseph Harris. Submitted photo.

WILKES-BARRE —Wilkes University announces the addition of seven new faculty members for the 2021-22 academic years:

• Kristiana Feeser is a visiting assistant professor in the psychology department, joining thee College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences. She previously was a faculty member and researcher in the kinesiology program at Southern Illinois University, and authored publications and presentations related to the student experience, particularly in intercollegiate athletics programs. Feeser earned a Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Arts in applied psychology from Southern Illinois University, and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and anthropology from Western Kentucky University.

• Melissa Gaydos is a visiting instructor of undergraduate nursing programs in the Passan School of Nursing. She previously served as an adjunct instructor in the nursing programs at Wilkes and Misericordia University and worked as a registered nurse at Geisinger Wyoming Valley. Gaydos earned a Master of Science in nursing from Wilkes and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

• Joseph Harris returns to Wilkes as visiting assistant professor in the theatre department for the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences. He has scenic design experience in various productions and previously taught at Alabama State University, the University of North Florida, Loyola University New Orleans and McMurry College in Texas. Harris earned a Master of Fine Arts in theatre from Texas Tech University and a Bachelor of Arts in theatre from King’s College.

• Julie Murphy is assistant professor of undergraduate nursing programs for the Passan School of Nursing. She was assistant professor and director of the RN to BS program at King’s College, taught in the practical nursing program at Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center and worked as a registered nurse at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Murphy earned a Doctor of Philosophy in nursing from The Pennsylvania State University, Master of Science in nursing from Drexel University, a Bachelor of Science in nursing from The Pennsylvania State University and an associate degree in nursing from Luzerne County Community College.

• Avni Patel is assistant professor of pharmacy in the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy. A board-certified ambulatory care pharmacist and pharmacotherapy specialist, she completed a postgraduate year two ambulatory care residency at Yale New Haven Hospital and a postgraduate year one general pharmacy practice residency at the University of New Mexico Hospitals. Patel earned a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of New Mexico College of Pharmacy and a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles.

• Ghazaleh Taherzadeh is an assistant professor of computer science in the College of Science and Engineering. She worked as a postdoctoral research scholar at the University of Maryland’s Institute for Bioscience and Biotechnical Research. Taherzadeh earned a Doctor of Philosophy in computer science from Griffith University in Australia, a Master of Science in computer science with a major in artificial intelligence from the University of Malaya and a Bachelor of Science in software engineering from Multi Media University in Malaysia.

• Kendall Tucker is assistant professor of pharmacy practice in the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy. He is a board-certified infectious disease pharmacist and pharmacotherapy specialist. He served as an infectious disease, epidemiology and outcomes research fellow at Oregon State University and infectious disease pharmacist at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital. Tucker completed an infectious disease pharmacy residency at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in North Carolina and a general practice residency at the University of New Mexico Hospitals. Tucker earned a Doctor of Pharmacy from South Carolina College of Pharmacy and a Master of Health information technology from the University of South Carolina.