It’s been a while since we’ve been this excited for a Google Pixel smartphone, but this time, Google is actually showing that it’s listening to feedback and criticism, and seems to want to take the smartphone game even more seriously. The company is announcing not one, but at least two new smartphones at its Google Pixel Fall Event – and potentially even more Pixel accessories and other Nest devices – which will take place at 10 AM PT, 1 PM ET, 6 PM BST.

