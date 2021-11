Election Day is Nov. 2, and while you should vote to have a say in your local democracy, it never hurts to have an incentive. Native Roots Cannabis Co. is offering 1-cent joints to any customer who comes in with an “I Voted” sticker. The deal, which runs through Election Day, is good at any of the company’s 20 dispensaries in Colorado; no additional purchase is necessary. There’s a limit of one joint per customer.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO