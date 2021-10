BOSTON (CBS) — Acting Mayor Kim Janey and the Boston Public Health Commission are sharing Halloween safety tips to keep trick-or-treaters, especially young unvaccinated children, safe from COVID this year. In addition to getting vaccinated if eligible, residents are encouraged to keep all Halloween activities outdoors and to mask up. “Wear masks and encourage your children to wear masks underneath their Halloween masks,” The Boston Public Health Commission said. “This will protect your children without getting in the way of their costumes.” Smaller groups should also be encouraged; with younger kids trick-or-treating earlier, the commission said. Ahead of Halloween, the @CityofBoston is reminding everyone...

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO