UPDATE: Man Killed in Evergreen Shooting

Family members of Ahmaud Arbery expressed outrage Thursday after the judge in the trial of three white men accused of killing the Black man said there was nothing he could do about the racial makeup of the jury. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley in Georgia acknowledged Wednesday there “appears to...
Real estate broker Jennifer Leigh Ryan was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in prison for her role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The 51-year-old flew to the Capitol with a group of people from Denton, Texas, in a private plane and documented her involvement heavily on social media.
A researcher who gathered information for the Steele Dossier was indicted by federal authorities on Thursday. Analyst Igor Danchenko was indicted on five counts of lying to the FBI in connection to the special counsel investigation headed by John Durham , who was appointed during the Trump administration to probe the bureau's inquiry into Russian election interference, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.
(CNN) — The family of Tina O. Tintor, who died after her car was rear-ended by Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, released a statement Thursday on her death. Tintor's family attorney, Farhan Naqvi, said in a statement on their behalf that "Tina's tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend."
The economy added 531,000 jobs in October, blowing past economists' predictions of 450,000, and the unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent from 4.8 percent. Friday’s release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics followed a disappointing September report in which a mere 194,000 jobs were added, compared to the half million expected by economists.
The NBA has hired a law firm to investigate the conduct of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver after a new report accused him of racism, sexism and fostering a hostile work environment, a league spokesman announced Thursday. Sarver and the Suns have denied the allegations. "The allegations contained in today's...
