For foodies, travel isn’t just about seeing the world. Yes, it obviously involves a lot of that, too. But when it comes to planning a culinary-focused trip, there’s a whole other layer involved. Past the museum-hunting and activity-planning, there are also hours of restaurant-scouting and review-reading. And while that’s fun for anyone who loves to eat, it can also be time-consuming and even a little stressful — especially if you start to feel like you’re heading to an area that’s lacking in varied and delicious dining options. Which is why, if you’re someone who wants a trip to be all about the meals, you should probably look to the best foodie destinations in the U.S. first.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO