Animal Collective are back with a new song, “Prester John,” which will appear on what will appear on the group’s next album, Time Skiffs, out February 4th, 2022 via Domino. “Prester John,” per a release, was created by combining two songs, one written by Avey Tare and another by Panda Bear. A rich bass groove anchors the track, on top of which Animal Collective lace an array of twinkling and atmospheric synths, as well as their rich vocal harmonies, at least until the end when the song settles into an ambient, experimental soundscape. (“Prester John” ostensibly takes its title from the...

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO