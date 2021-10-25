CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Tom Crouser: Ethics probe of Mooney trifling or troubling? (Opinion)

By Tom Crouser
wvgazettemail.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House Committee on Ethics released a report last weekend that cast a bad light on the behavior of Rep. Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va. But before we get lost among the allegations and rebuttals, let’s understand the process. The House Committee on Ethics is a permanent committee with equal...

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

Related
Journal & Sunday Journal

Ethics Commission: Further review needed for Mooney investigation

CHARLESTON — As an investigation into Rep. Alex Mooney’s use of campaign funds continues, the U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee announced late last week that it has “substantial reason to believe” that Mooney has previously used campaign funds for personal purposes. The announcement came as the House Office of...
CHARLES TOWN, WV
Metro News

US House Ethics Committee reviewing Mooney, campaign expenses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee is reviewing a report into the campaign of Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., which notes “substantial reason to believe” Mooney used funds for personal and nonpolitical purposes. The committee released House Office of Congressional Ethics reports regarding Mooney and three other...
CHARLESTON, WV
Roll Call Online

Ethics panel releases reports on Malinowski, Kelly, Mooney and Hagedorn

Four Office of Congressional Ethics reports detailing alleged ethical transgressions by Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., and Republican Reps. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, Alex X. Mooney of West Virginia and Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota were made public on Thursday. Those reports are taken into consideration by the House Ethics Committee, a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ethics watchdog calls for probe into Rep. Brian Higgins

An ethics watchdog is calling for a probe into Congressman Brian Higgins. The non-partisan Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, or FACT, sent a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics, calling for an investigation into Higgins. They say he violated federal law and house ethics rules, which require members...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
wvgazettemail.com

Hoppy Kercheval: Paycheck Protection is a dig at unions (Opinion)

The West Virginia Supreme Court is considering whether to uphold a lower court order prohibiting the state’s Paycheck Protection law from going into effect. The law specifically prohibits state and local governments from deducting union dues from public employees’ paychecks. The court’s decision might well rest on specific arguments over...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Oce#Democrat#U S Army#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Washington Examiner

Democrats don’t want to admit why Biden is failing

The RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight presidential approval trackers both say the same thing: President Joe Biden has never been more unpopular with voters than he is right now, and he is growing more unpopular every day. Asked to explain why Biden is so unpopular on Meet the Press today, Democratic pollster...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Black people, save the republic by saving Virginia — again

For a few weeks now, a factoid about the forthcoming vote in the Virginia governor’s race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin has seemed to spell certain doom for McAuliffe. “As others have pointed out, in 10 out of the last 11 gubernatorial elections in Virginia,” wrote The...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump’s response to the findings of The Post’s Jan. 6 investigation

On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
POTUS
CBS Boston

Former Mass. GOP Chair: Diehl Defeating Baker In Potential Primary Would Be ‘End Of The Republican Party In Massachusetts’

BOSTON (CBS) – Jennifer Nassour, the former Mass GOP chair, said it would be the “end of the Republican party in Massachusetts” if Geoff Diehl defeats Gov. Charlie Baker in a potential primary election. Nassour joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the state of the Republican party in Massachusetts and other topics. Nassour was critical of current Mass GOP chair Jim Lyons. “You are all one family and you support your family. You see that over and over again with the Democratic party in Massachusetts. Even though they might battle it out and fight, they do support their own,” she said. “Currently, the Lyons Mass GOP is not doing that, is not supporting all of our candidates. There is no reason to fight with the most popular governor in the country.” Baker has not yet announced if he plans to run for another term. Keller @ Large: Part 2
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy