If it looks like a pumpkin and quacks like a pumpkin, it's probably a very maltreated duck. Still, it is with a similar level of certainty that we can bandy the word pumpkin about. Because even though we know a pumpkin is a pumpkin is a pumpkin, it turns out most of us do not know what a pumpkin actually is. Or, put it this way: What is the difference between a pumpkin and a squash? None, Food 52 states. The site explains that "there's no botanical distinction that makes a pumpkin a pumpkin."

