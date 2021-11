U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to keep federal protections in place for the snow-loving Canada lynx, under a court settlement approved Monday by a judge in Montana The settlement by the U.S. Interior Department comes after wildlife advocates sued to retain protections for the rare and elusive wild cats, which have been listed as a threatened species since 2000.Under the Trump administration, officials said l ynx had recovered in some areas and protections were no longer needed. Independent scientists and wildlife advocates warned climate change could undo that progress by reducing lynx habitat and the availability of a key...

ANIMALS ・ 1 HOUR AGO