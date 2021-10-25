CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spend Your Weekend With WoW's Best Dungeon Runners in the Mythic Dungeon International Finals

By Christina Gonzalez Posted: Category: News
mmorpg.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe season end of the Mythic Dungeon International global finals will take place this weekend in World of Warcraft, with a $300,000 pool on the line awaiting the fastest and best in dungeons and MMO esports. Blizzard made a new announcement that the global finals will show off the...

www.mmorpg.com

Comments / 0

godisageek.com

Dungeon Encounters review

Dungeon Encounters. The name is tongue in cheek, the punchline to some kind of RPG in-joke that we are all in on. When you fire it up, you are presented with the “story” – a text box with two paragraphs. It made me laugh out loud, the audacity of it. In a nutshell, “A labyrinth appeared, and there are monsters. Many have tried, and failed to defeat them. Over to you, mate!”.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Minecraft Dungeons is getting seasons, a battle pass and more

Hack-and-slash dungeon-crawling Minecraft spin-off, Minecraft Dungeons, will be getting even more new content later this year – with plenty more set to be added further down the line. "Heroes, the adventure continues!" announced the official Minecraft Dungeons Twitter account during this year's Minecon Live. "Seasonal Adventures are coming to Dungeons!...
TECHNOLOGY
dexerto.com

WoW Shadowlands players demand fixes to “abysmal” Torghast dungeon

World of Warcraft’s rogue-like dungeon, Torghast, has always been contentious, and coming into WoW Shadowlands Patch 9.1.5 players want it fixed. Looming high in the darkened skies of the dusty Maw is Torghast, Tower of the Damned, and site of World of Warcraft Shadowlands’ ambitious rogue-like dungeon. Since release, the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

How to Save Your Game in Dungeon Encounters

Wondering how to save your progress in Dungeon Encounters. Never fear: it’s easy. Here’s what you need to know. Dungeon Encounters is a very simply-presented RPG about exploring dungeons, laid out rather like a board game. You’ll move from tile to tile, engaging with enemy encounters and other events. All the while, you’ll gain experience, find new items and amass gold. Therefore, you won’t want to lose any progress, because every minute with the game is important.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Destiny 2: Witch Queen's upcoming Dungeons not included in Standard Edition or Season Pass

If you're a Destiny 2 player, it looks like you're going to need to stump up some extra cash to access new Dungeons coming with The Witch Queen expansion next year. Previously, Dungeons in Destiny 2 have always been included in the game's various expansions and Season Passes, but that's not the case with the upcoming Witch Queen expansion, at least not for the standard edition anyway. To get access to the two Dungeons, you'll need to purchase the deluxe edition, which costs $79.99/£69.99 or pick them up separately, though pricing has not been revealed. The Dungeons will also not be included in any of the Season Passes. It appears that Bungie has already started selling Dungeons with the Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary pack ($24.99/£21.99), which includes one new Dungeon, a bunch of cosmetic items, and several weapons, including the famously ridiculous Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher from the original game. At the moment, it looks like Gjallarhorn is only available in this special pack.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Minecraft Dungeons Seasonal Adventures Announced For December 2021

Mojang has announced a new feature coming to Minecraft Dungeons later this year. Starting this December, Mojang will be running Seasonal Adventures for Minecraft Dungeons, which are free, themed events which players can go through to unlock exclusive rewards such as new pets, emotes, skins and more. Check out the...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

New World: All Dungeons and Where to Find Them

New World is an MMORPG that features both PvP and PvE for players to engage in. While many thrive on fighting other players in small duels or large-scale wars, joining a small group and venturing through a dungeon is also a common way to play alongside others. Like many MMOs, New World has dungeons, known as expeditions in the game, that you can discover and explore with other players to progress through the game and find rare items. By the end of this guide, you will learn all of the dungeons, or expeditions, in New World and where to find them.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Fall For Indies: Darkest Dungeon II And October's Spookiest Titles

Neighborhoods are starting a transformation from ordinary dwelling spaces to fright fests as we draw closer to Halloween. Lawns are filling up with the decorative deceased and – unfortunately for people who rightfully fear spiders – oversized arachnids. And it seems like indies can’t resist the lure of the upcoming spine-chilling holiday either. A noticeable chunk of indies coming out the next few weeks have a particularly frightening slant to them. However, the news might be even more ghastly, as one of October’s most anticipated releases recently fell victim to a delay.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

WoW Classic’s latest Season of Mastery beta update puts an end to powerleveling and tweaks dungeon enemies

It’s called the Season of Mastery, not the Season of Taking an Easy Ride to High Levels in Short Order, which is probably why WoW Classic’s latest update to the seasonal content’s beta has done away with powerleveling tactics altogether, as the game now awards significantly less XP to players who kill a creature while in a group with one or more players who are at a much higher level than the creature that was slain.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s Year 5 Dungeons Are Sold Separately From the Expansion and Season Passes

While hype is through the proverbial Tower roof for next year’s Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion and subsequent seasons, Many players are rather confused about the piecemeal approach Bungie is taking to adding content in Year 5. There’s already a lot of discussion over players losing content that they feel they have paid for thanks to the Destiny Content Vault, and now it seems that in addition to The Witch Queen expansion and Season Passes for each season being paid add-ons, dungeons added in Year 5 will also be separate purchase options.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Destiny 2 Paywalling Dungeons is a Bad Idea

If you've been paying attention to recent developments of the ongoing space fantasy action MMO, Destiny 2, you'll know that new details have been coming out regarding its upcoming premium expansion. While we've gotten an in-depth showcase of The Witch Queen showing off new weapons, mechanics, locations, and even new enemies to challenge players, a more recent development has been making the rounds. It was confirmed recently that all new Dungeons releasing as part of The Witch Queen will only be available to those who bought the Deluxe Edition. They will not be available as part of the Season Pass and will be sold separately down the line. This is a bad move on Bungie's part, although it is affecting the player experience itself more than their wallets.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Destiny 2's Controversial DLC Dungeon Sales Model Misleads Players

A drama has exploded in the Destiny 2 community. Players feel cheated by the distribution model of the game's two new dungeons due to misinformation on Bungie's part. Previously promised by Bungie, two new dungeons in Destiny 2 will only be available as a higher-priced edition of the new DLC or as a separate purchase;
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

The Battle Over Dungeons & Dragons Was the Ultimate Geek War

Following the unexpected success of Dungeons & Dragons in the late ’70s, game designers Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson waged a decade-long battle over who should be considered the true creator of D&D. Gaming historian Jon Peterson chronicles that struggle in his new book Game Wizards: The Epic Battle for Dungeons & Dragons.
VIDEO GAMES

