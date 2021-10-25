Spend Your Weekend With WoW's Best Dungeon Runners in the Mythic Dungeon International Finals

If you're a Destiny 2 player, it looks like you're going to need to stump up some extra cash to access new Dungeons coming with The Witch Queen expansion next year. Previously, Dungeons in Destiny 2 have always been included in the game's various expansions and Season Passes, but that's not the case with the upcoming Witch Queen expansion, at least not for the standard edition anyway. To get access to the two Dungeons, you'll need to purchase the deluxe edition, which costs $79.99/£69.99 or pick them up separately, though pricing has not been revealed. The Dungeons will also not be included in any of the Season Passes. It appears that Bungie has already started selling Dungeons with the Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary pack ($24.99/£21.99), which includes one new Dungeon, a bunch of cosmetic items, and several weapons, including the famously ridiculous Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher from the original game. At the moment, it looks like Gjallarhorn is only available in this special pack.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO