Cowboys LISTEN: Has Dallas Already Clinched NFC East?

By Jeremy Brener
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are still 11 weeks left in the season, but the Dallas Cowboys are in a great position to capture their first division title since 2018. Sitting at 5-1, the Cowboys spent this weekend on the couch as the Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants attempted to...

www.si.com

Comments / 1

The Spun

Cowboys Announce Official Game Status For QB Dak Prescott

Right before the Dallas Cowboys entered their bye week, Dak Prescott suffered a calf strain. It’s not considered a long-term injury, but the star quarterback clearly isn’t at 100 percent yet. Speaking to reporters this Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear that Prescott isn’t a lock to...
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones has become one of the most-powerful figures in sports over the past two decades. The Arkansas native purchased the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million in 1989. Since then, he’s built the NFC East franchise into arguably the most-popular sports franchise in the world. According to Forbes, the Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in sports, at nearly $6 billion.
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Jaylon Smith Getting Released

Late Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys stunned the football world by releasing former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. Cowboys insider Jane Slater reported the team tried to trade Smith, but couldn’t find a trade partner. After failing to find a trade partner for the veteran linebacker, Dallas decided it was best to part ways.
NFL
CowboyMaven

‘Proposed’ Trade Sends Cowboys Lineman to Browns for LB - ESPN

FRISCO - The Dear Reader will note that we put the word “proposed trade” in quote marks to illustrate that, yeah, it’s “proposed.”. Not by an actual NFL team. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, we are happy to say, doesn’t seem to take himself too seriously on this regular project of his, “proposing” trades.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Ex Longhorn, Sign Ex Raiders 6-2 CB

FRISCO - Trevon Diggs is fine - in terms of performance and health. But the Dallas Cowboys are nevertheless making a roster move to help the secondary, signing former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad, a transaction announced by Johnson’s agent, Murphy McGuire of Octagon Football.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys make roster moves ahead of Sunday night matchup

The Dallas Cowboys have managed to perservere through adversity all season long, but weekly tweaks to the roster have become commonplace. On Saturday, Dallas made two moves to the 53-man roster for the Minnesota Vikings primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was activated from injured reserve,...
NFL
On3.com

Jaylon Smith leaves unusual parting statement for Dallas Cowboys

Jaylon Smith was surprisingly released on Tuesday, but the now former Dallas Cowboys linebacker was far from bitter on his way out. According to Michael Gelkhen who covers the Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News, Smith gave defensive coordinator Dan Quinn a statement to read to the defense. “It just...
NFL
FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys players who likely won’t return in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys will have some tough roster decisions to make in 2022 which could lead to these five players heading elsewhere. Entering Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late field goal in Week 1, they have reeled off five wins in a row.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: The Nick Sirianni-Jalen Hurts marriage might be short-lived

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Burn it down. The case: It’s only been six games, but it’s already clear the Sirianni-Hurts marriage is going to be short-lived. If Hurts isn’t good enough as a passer to give the team an accurate read on Sirianni’s offense and if Sirianni’s offense isn’t tailored enough to Hurts’ skill set to allow for an accurate assessment of him as the quarterback of the future, the Eagles risk having no answers by the end of the season. Even if they could somehow sneak into the playoffs, it’s not like they’d be anything more than cannon fodder. And who are we kidding? This whole thing is about tearing things down for a rebuild that can start in earnest next offseason with three possible first-round picks and most likely four picks in the top 50. Anyone who’s not in the team’s long-term plans should be available. Goedert? Is the team really going to give him a high-priced extension when he’s never really been a No. 1 tight end? If someone’s willing to pay a premium, say a third-round pick, go for it. How about Miles Sanders? He’s barely used in the offense to begin with, and there’s no way the team is going to sign him to a second contract. Let him go, too. And if trading away some of these players makes the team worse in the short run, all the better for draft-pick purposes. Sirianni’s best attribute as a coach seems to be his ability to get the team to play hard, so there should be no concerns about the locker room checking out even in a firesale. It’s a dirty business, but one the Eagles have to be willing to play.
NFL

