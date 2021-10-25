CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshawn Lynch among guests for Manning brothers' MNF simulcast

By Tim Weaver
 6 days ago
The Seahawks play the Saints tonight on ESPN in what should be a rainy, playoff-type atmosphere. If the game itself turns out to be a dud, there will be some worthy distractions, at least.

At the top of the list is the group of guests on the simulcast on ESPN 2 run by Peyton and Eli Manning. Marshawn Lynch will be joining the broadcast early on, followed later by Tom Brady, Sue Bird and Drew Brees.

The most famous play of Lynch’s career came against these Saints. The 67-yard Beast Quake run was later named the greatest run in NFL history.

ESPN

What happened when Marshawn Lynch, Sue Bird, Tom Brady and Drew Brees joined Peyton & Eli Manning on Monday Night Football

After three long weeks without Peyton and Eli Manning's Monday Night Football telecast, Week 7's installment more than made up for the hiatus. Thanks to Marshawn Lynch -- who joined the broadcast in the first quarter with a sideways camera while eating a snack and promptly shared he had taken three shots of Hennessy -- the ManningCast will never be the same. While "Beast Mode" quickly cemented his place as the GOAT of guests, the lineup for the next three quarters wasn't too shabby either.
