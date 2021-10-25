Marshawn Lynch among guests for Manning brothers' MNF simulcast

The Seahawks play the Saints tonight on ESPN in what should be a rainy, playoff-type atmosphere. If the game itself turns out to be a dud, there will be some worthy distractions, at least.

At the top of the list is the group of guests on the simulcast on ESPN 2 run by Peyton and Eli Manning. Marshawn Lynch will be joining the broadcast early on, followed later by Tom Brady, Sue Bird and Drew Brees.

The most famous play of Lynch’s career came against these Saints. The 67-yard Beast Quake run was later named the greatest run in NFL history.