The world has been dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic for over 20 months. Since the first Covid-19 vaccine has been granted emergency authorization, there are many more things we know now about mixing and matching vaccine doses and some side effects we need to be aware of. Studies have also shown the efficiency of the Covid-19 vaccines, including against the Delta variant. The FDA has released several guidelines about the booster dose, including who is eligible, when it should be administered, and how to mix different Covid-19 vaccines.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO