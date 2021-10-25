CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Dale William McConchie

stocktonsentinel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDale William McConchie, age 85, of Plainville, was called to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 12, 2020, where he was surrounded by family at the Wagoner Care Center in Wagoner, Oklahoma. Dale was born May 1, 1934, on the Saline in Ellis County to and...

www.stocktonsentinel.com

Republic

Dale Arthur Pasley

Dale Arthur Pasley, 79 of Columbus, Indiana, passed away at home on October 15, 2021. Dale was born in Bartholomew County on February 9, 1942, the son of Homer Pasley and Virgie Brown Pasley. He married the love of his life, Elsie Knotts on June 10, 1961. After high school...
COLUMBUS, IN
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Dale Haskell

On September 10, 2021, with great sadness, the world lost Dale Haskell, the only son of the late Walter and Joan Haskell of Ballston Spa. Dale was an honest man who would give another the shirt off his back if they were in need. As a musician, he was very well respected as a solid drummer, guitarist, vocalist, and song writer. His understanding of the absurdity of the human condition allowed him to write songs with lyrics that presented a psychological bite even the most seasoned song writers could not imagine. He was an extremely well-read man who possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of music, literature, and film. Dale would spend hours listening to music. His collection could have filled any radio station in the USA. His taste spanned Rock and Roll, Blues, Jazz, Classical, and film soundtracks. Dale’s insight into popular culture were always profound, as were the stories and novels he penned. To know Dale Haskell as a friend was to love him. He could be difficult and cantankerous, but his close friendships were always rewarding. A close friend and fellow musician, Kevin Maul lovingly stated, “I’m hoping Dale is now being bathed in the love of the Creator that he was convinced did not exist. I hope he is somehow hearing all of the wonderful things people are saying about him, and that he realizes that there is now a great hole in the universe – one even greater than the hole he thought he was making by his own existence.” At Dale’s request no “permanent arrangements” have been made.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Wenatchee World

Benny Dale Curtis

Benny Dale Curtis, age 71, went home to be with the Lord and join his wife, on October 14, 2021. You are invited to view Ben’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel. com, where you can view his full obituary and share a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
theperrynews.com

Philip Dale Roberts of Perry

Visitation for Philip Dale Roberts, 82, of Perry will be held from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry, with family present from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Rippey United Methodist Church. Philip died Oct. 28, 2021, at...
PERRY, IA
stocktonsentinel.com

Kansas Klips

HILL CITY — A memorial stone remembering an Army Air Force enlisted man who fell to his death from an aircraft over northwest Graham County in 1939, was dedicated in a ceremony attracting a small turnout on Oct. 10, 2021. Cpl. Kenneth Seamans, a Pennsylvania native whose parachute failed to open when he bailed out of an Army Air Corps plane in 1939, was remembered during a special salute planned and presented by Rev. Dewey Boss of Salina. The stone memorial, made possible by Rev. Boss and his wife Veronica, was set in the McFarland Cemetery in northeast Graham County (north of Bogue), adjacent to an earlier military memorial stone remembering the crew of another aircraft which crashed north of Bogue in 1943. Seamans died when the plane he was in encountered a dust storm over northwest Kansas, and the pilot, facing zero visibility at 9,000 feet, ordered the three military personnel on board to bail out. After seeing chutes open from two of his crew, the pilot continued on and was able to make a successful landing. It was later learned that Seamans’ chute did not open and he fell to his death. In concluding his remarks, Rev. Boss noted, “Corporal Seamans will no longer be forgotten in Graham County, Kansas.” (The Hill City Times)
MILITARY
stocktonsentinel.com

What Stocktonites Were Doing 98 Years Ago

Body Arthur Vanderlip of the Bow Creek country had a streak of bad luck last Monday. A large straw stack in the feed lot tumbled over burying three nice heifers. When the animals were dug out, Arthur found his best heifer dead, the one that “copped” the prize at the Rooks County Free Fair.
COLORADO STATE

