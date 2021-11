Did you ever hear that joke about the fly ball? Ah, forget it. It’s way over your head. I fancy myself a baseball progressive, but as I’ve said many times, I’m still not convinced the “Opener” strategy is all it’s cracked up to be. I fear it has the look of something smart teams do, but really gained most of its popularity because it was the Rays who did it first. Are the Rays often ahead of the times? Yeah, sure. But they’re also often making decisions on the directive to be financially efficient (and a bunch of in-and-out relievers is cheaper than a starter). All I’m saying is the tail could be wagging the dog here.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO