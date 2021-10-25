CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Protest against vaccine mandate clogs Brooklyn Bridge as Friday deadline looms

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

NEW YORK — Hundreds of flag-toting protesters — including active-duty members of the NYPD and FDNY — brought morning traffic to a standstill as they marched across the Brooklyn Bridge on Monday to protest Mayor Bill de Blasio’s forthcoming coronavirus vaccine mandate for all city workers. The mandate, which...

www.gazettextra.com

CBS New York

NYC Vaccine Mandate: Officials Say Sanitation Contingencies In Place, NYPD And FDNY Trying To Fill Gaps

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tens of thousands of city workers face unpaid leave Monday because they have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. Looking at the latest vaccination rates, the NYPD is at 84%, the Department of Sanitation is at 79%, FDNY is 90%, and the New York City Housing Authority is at 74%. The total overall vaccination rate for city workers is at 91%. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner has more on whether or not the city will face a worker shortage. READ MORE: NYC Vaccine Mandate: Mayor Says 91% Of City Workers Have At Least 1 Shot, Pushback Heats Up From Those Still Fighting Some fire companies...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers Join Taxi Drivers Staging Hunger Strike In Effort To Get Additional Medallion Debt Relief

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City taxi drivers have been on a hunger strike for almost two weeks. The group is protesting the city’s $65 million medallion debt relief program, saying it falls short, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported Sunday. About 25 everyday New Yorkers joined the cause in front of City Hall. “These guys are mired in debt for no reason, so I’m here and my heart is open to them,” Stu Waldnan said. “As a human being, it’s our obligation, every one of us, to be here and stand in solidarity with people who are giving to the city,” Ann Shirazi added. For weeks, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Union Chief Orders Unvaccinated New York City Firefighters to Go to Work Anyway

Last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gave city workers a simple choice—either take at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by the end of the working day this Friday, or be sent home indefinitely without pay. The city’s firefighters union has now told its unvaccinated members to ignore the mayor. Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, told reporters Wednesday: “I have told my members that if they choose to remain unvaccinated, they must still report for duty... If they are told they cannot work, it will be the department and city of New York that sends them home. And it will be the department and the city of New York that has failed to protect the citizens of New York.” Earlier in the day, a New York State judge threw out a police union request to temporarily block the vaccine mandate, but the Police Benevolent Association said it will appeal that decision. On Thursday, the Kaiser Family Foundation released a survey showing that 5 percent of unvaccinated American adults say they have left a job due to a vaccine mandate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Vaccine Mandate Deadline For New York City Workers Arrives; Officials Preparing For Possible First Responder Shortage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The vaccine mandate deadline for all New York City workers to get their shots is now in effect. The deadline was 5 p.m. Friday. That means starting Monday, employees who have not received at least one shot will be put on leave without pay. Still, union leaders are fighting back. As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, the city-run COVID vaccination site in Times Square was busier than usual Friday as the mandate deadline loomed for city workers. “As we’re reaching this deadline we’re going to see a lot of what we saw with the Department of Education, with Health + Hospitals, that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC Vaccine Mandate: With FDNY, EMS Still Slow To Comply, There Are Real Concerns About Emergency Response Times

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City officials are developing contingency plans to head off a shortage of first responders if the resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate continues. There are still thousands of firefighters, emergency medical technicians and others first responders who are resisting Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s orders to get the vaccine. The mayor, however, remains resolute — no shot, no job. But whether it affects public safety remains to be seen, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. New York City will still have fire trucks and ambulances to respond to emergencies after the vaccine mandate goes into effect on Friday, just fewer...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
politicsny.com

Mad as hell and not going to take the shot: Hundreds march against NYC vaccine mandate at Gracie Mansion

They won’t do what the mayor tells them, or what the experts have strongly encouraged — or what millions of New Yorkers have already done. Hundreds of firefighters and others against the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate marched on the Upper East Side on Thursday, waving flags and shaking their fists outside Gracie Mansion in order to denounce the vaccine mandates that would require firefighters, police officers, and other city workers to get the jab by Friday afternoon, or face being sent home without pay until they comply.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC San Diego

San Diegans Rally Against Looming Vaccine Mandates for City Employees

Freedom, protection, no more mandates: A clear message from dozens of people rallying in front of San Diego City Hall. "I'm here because I want to fight for our freedom,” said Jovanny Magadan. “I’m against the mandate.”. By Dec. 1, all city employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
