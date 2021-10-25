CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Study: A specific movie genre can help you burn more calories

By Christine Flores
WGN TV
WGN TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, you want to get exercise, but you’d rather watch a movie? Fortunately for you, there’s certain genre that can...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
manisteenews.com

Watching scary movies burns calories

It may sound like a dream come true. You can sit and watch a movie and burn calories. Does it get any better than that?. Well, a stipulation is that you have to watch a scary movie to really make it count. New information from VerifyThis.com says yes it's true....
MOVIES
thedoctorstv.com

Watching a 90-Minute Horror Film Burns up to 150 Calories!

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Horror films and scary TV shows are wildly popular right now and it turns out they are good for your...
WEIGHT LOSS
WTAJ

Study shows if older or newer scary movies raises heart rate more

(WTAJ)– A study done by a company has found that special effects and CGI don’t really make the horror movie even scarier. Results are in, and they are terrifyingly interesting. After going through more than half a million applications, FinaceBuzz chose Madi Koch to be the Horror Movie Heart Rate...
MOVIES
FIRST For Women

This Activity Will Transform Your Fat Cells So They Burn More Calories and Protect Against Diabetes

It’s been ingrained in our brains that body fat is the enemy. We need to get rid of as much of it as possible, right? In reality, it’s more about transforming bad fat into good fat. In a process called “beiging,” exercise can turn white fat into cells that resemble brown fat — which burn more calories and may protect you from diabetes and heart disease.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Scary Movies#Exercise
Darshak Rana

Can You Burn Fat While Sleeping? Science Says “Yes.”

According to the National Sleep Foundation, sleep isn’t an inactive state, unlike popular beliefs. Our basal metabolic rate is still active while we catch some shut-eye. It means our bodies constantly burn calories to function properly. It takes the nighttime advantage to do some repair and restoration work.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

How to best burn calories while walking

It's no secret that walking is good for you. Many of us are trying to get in those recommended 10,000 steps a day that our wearable fitness technology urges us to achieve. But how many calories are we actually burning, and how can we get the most out of those steps?
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
healthcanal.com

Running On A Treadmill Can Help Burn Belly Fat: Is It Good?

The many benefits of an active lifestyle have been explored intimately by the scientific community at large. The famous runner’s high is not just an optimistic opinion – it’s been proven as a scientific fact.[1]. Exercise is not just a mood-booster[2]; far from it, actually. High-intensity exercise has also been...
WEIGHT LOSS
International Business Times

Fasting, Not Calorie Count, Boosts Lifespan In Mice: Study

Eating less often does more to improve the health and lifespan of rodents than simply eating less, a study said Monday. Researchers looking at mice on different diets found those who were fed fewer calories in a single daily feeding lived longer than mice eating the same number of calories distributed throughout the day.
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
WWLP 22News

There’s good news about how your body burns calories as you age

(Mass Appeal) – A recent study has shed some new light on aging and your metabolism. Dr. Christopher Keroack, Medical Director with the New England Center for Functional Medicine, joins us today with some good news about how your body burns calories as you age.
HEALTH
theeverygirl.com

7 Workout Benefits That Are More Important Than How Many Calories You Burned

Fitness trackers and watches can be a blessing and a curse. They give us insight into our workouts, bodies, and rest and recovery, but they also provide us with data that is easy to obsess over, like how many calories we burn during a workout. While it can be rewarding to feel like you got a good burn after an intense workout, it’s important to remember that exercise is about much more than that. Next time you lace up for a run, swing a kettlebell, or clip in for a cycling class, focus on these seven workout benefits that are more important than calories (I promise!) and watch how your relationship with exercise changes as a result.
WORKOUTS
FIRST For Women

Drinking This Popular Beverage Before a Workout Can Help Boost Fat Burning

Before I can even muster the energy to go to the gym most mornings, a cup of coffee is a must. I didn’t think much of this regular routine until I discovered that it’s actually a science-backed fitness habit for yielding amazing results. New research suggests that drinking coffee before a workout can help shed pounds faster and keep muscle pain at bay!
FITNESS
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy