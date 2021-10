It looks like the one thing that can be guaranteed about the new Evil Dead Rise is that there will be blood - lots and lots of blood. Lee Cronin, the director of the latest movie based on the Evil Dead franchise, tweeted a handful of behind the scenes stills as he celebrated the end of filming on the new movie which will once more bring the Deadites of the Necronomicon out of the darkness and into the lives of some unsuspecting victims. While it is always a welcome sight to see another round of Evil Dead mayhem, an Evil Dead movie without Bruce Campbell's unlikely hero Ash Williams always has a bit of a mountain to climb for fans of the franchise, so can Evil Dead Rise chop its way to hail the king? Well it does have a few things going for it.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO