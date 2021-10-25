SWAT standoff near Reno ends with arrest on fugitive warrant

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 47-year-old man who was arrested on multiple charges after an hours-long standoff with a SWAT team north of Reno was wanted on a federal fugitive warrant, the Washoe County sheriff’s office said.

Sidrick Romero was being held without bail Monday in the Washoe County jail. The sheriff’s office said he was wanted by U.S. marshals for an outstanding federal fugitive warrant and parole violation for a previous charge of battery with a deadly weapon.

Deputies tried to serve a warrant on him Sunday morning but he fled and barricaded himself underneath a house in Sun Valley, the sheriff’s office said.

He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody about 4 p.m.

Romero has been charged with more than a half-dozen additional crimes, including home invasion, child endangerment, possession of a stolen vehicle, parole violation and obstructing and resisting a public officer.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.