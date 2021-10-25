CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 80, shot in face during apparent drive-by shooting

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — An 80-year-old woman has been shot in the face during an apparent drive-by shooting in southeastern Michigan.

The woman was sitting in the driver’s seat of her parked car in Pontiac Sunday afternoon when she was shot, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said Monday.

Deputies rushed her to a hospital where she was in critical condition. She was expected to undergo surgery to remove bullet fragments from between her eyes, her relatives told the sheriff’s office.

Two men in her car were not struck.

The woman told deputies she was visiting a home when her car experienced battery trouble. She was waiting on a jumpstart when at least one shot went through the car’s windshield. Deputies found shell casings in the road.

Investigators were reviewing home security cameras in the neighborhood. No arrests have been made.

Pontiac is about 31 miles (49 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

