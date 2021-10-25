CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallen shipping containers bobbing along Vancouver Island

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Maritime workers are waiting for calmer weather before they can retrieve some 35 containers that have been drifting near the Strait of Juan de Fuca for the past several days, the Canadian Coast Guard said Monday.

The containers are drifting parallel to shore off the southwest coast of Vancouver Island near Tofino, British Columbia, based on aerial tracking, The Seattle Times reported.

The Canadian authorities tweeted that current modelling indicates the containers will not come ashore. Two contain hazardous materials.

Environment Canada said a gale warning was in effect Monday. The Zim Kingston spilled those containers overboard Friday in rough seas. The ship is now anchored and smoldering offshore from Victoria, B.C.

Plumes are being monitored, the Coast Guard says.

This is the third day officials have responded to the fire involving hazardous material. It’s been identified as potassium amyl xanthate, a powder used in the mining industry. In all, 57 tons were aboard in four containers — two that dropped overboard and two that caused the onboard fire at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The 853-foot-long (260-meter-long) ship, which left South Korea on Oct. 5, lost 40 containers when it listed northeast of Seattle around the Strait, on the way to Vancouver, B.C. Five containers were unaccounted for Monday.

Canadian cutters evacuated 16 people from the ship Saturday, while five crew members stayed aboard.

The Independent

Tourists are now travelling to witness cargo ships in supply chain chaos

The cargo ship backlog has become a tourist attraction in Savannah, according to a Georgia travel executive.People are coming to the area specifically to see the cargo ships after reports of the port wrestling with high volumes of containers, and dozens of vessels waiting to dock."We're seeing visitation numbers grow with people that are interested in seeing, sort of, the parade of ships that are coming in and out of town," Joseph Marinelli, president of Visit Savannah, told Business Insider.There have been months-long backlogs of cargo around the world, after the pandemic disrupted global supply chains and markets.This week, around 70 cargo ships...
INDUSTRY
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: There’s A New System Southeast Of Florida

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Just when you thought the hurricane season was over, there’s a new system southeast of Florida. It is unnamed and, at this point, just a condition being watched by forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. The system, as of […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: There’s A New System Southeast Of Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
MotorBiscuit

7 Best Coastal Drives Around the 7 Seas

Driving a car can be a relaxing experience, especially if you travel on a route with natural scenic beauty, such as a coastal drive. The sight of the waves rolling into the beach is enough to make your blood pressure drop. View the seven best coastal drives around the seven seas.
LIFESTYLE
