Over the last two years, the Golden State Warriors have struggled at times due to injuries to key players. For instance, in 2020, the Warriors were dead last in the entire league, while in 2021, they missed the playoffs after a loss in the play-in round. Now, they are expecting to get Klay Thompson back soon, all while superstar Steph Curry is making an early MVP case in the first three games of the NBA season.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO