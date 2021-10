Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center shares information on the upcoming advisory vote on whether the new capital gains income tax should be repealed. The legislature worked hard to keep voters from weighing in directly on the new capital gains income tax with a laughable emergency clause to prevent our right of referendum. Though some call non-binding tax advisory votes also laughable, voters will nonetheless get a chance to voice an opinion on the new capital gains income tax next month. The Seattle Times editorial page and Tax Foundation recently highlighted Advisory Vote 37 on whether to repeal the new capital gains income tax.

INCOME TAX ・ 5 DAYS AGO