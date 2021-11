A homeless man has been jailed for life after confessing to a murder almost four decades ago.Anthony Kemp was 21 when he murdered Christopher Ainscough with a marble ashtray after they met on a night out in December 1983, Mr Ainscough, who was 50 at the time of his death and originally from Dublin, was found dead inside his flat in Kilburn, north-west London in December 1983 with devastating head injuries, including a fractured skull.Police launched an investigation into the murder, but it was closed in 1985 after no leads were found.In February 2021, Kemp confessed to the murder...

