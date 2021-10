BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The cloud deck will continue to erode from southwest to northeast for the remainder of the morning and into the afternoon as drier air filters into the region. This will be the beginning of a trend toward mostly sunny days and clear cool nights into the beginning of the week. Afternoon highs will be near 70 in a few locations this afternoon with overnight lows in the 44–47-degree range. There may be a few areas of morning fog particularly around the rivers and lakes.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO