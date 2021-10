Well, here's a strange story that you probably didn't expect to read when you woke up this morning. Based on multiple new reports that have come about over the past week, Xbox Game Studios is said to be working with a new developer to create an RPG associated with the rap group Wu-Tang Clan. While specifics about the project and its release date aren't currently known, it is said to be including seasonal content of some sort in the wake of its launch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO