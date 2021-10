Beer is one of the oldest drinks in the world, with its brewing dating back to 3500 to 3100 BCE. Once upon a time, this drink was believed to be safer than water because its preparation included boiling water. It was so popular that its recipes were found in Egyptian tombs, Mesopotamian archaeological sites, and Babylonian texts. So, it's no surprise that we carried the heritage and drink it regulary.

4 DAYS AGO