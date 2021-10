When the College Football Playoff committee's first set of rankings comes out next Tuesday, one of the more interesting comparisons will involve Ohio State and Oregon. How much credit will the Ducks get for their head-to-head win in Columbus? As of right now, Ohio State still sits above Oregon in both major polls, and Kirk Herbstreit said Tuesday on ESPN's "College Football Playoff Top 25 Show" that he thinks the Buckeyes should be ranked ahead of the Ducks despite losing to them at home. Herbstreit placed Ohio State at No. 2 in his personal rankings while Oregon did not feature in the top six.

