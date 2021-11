Lebowski's Grill closed its Westgate Lanes location Oct. 28 after more than three years at the bowling alley. The grill, named for the 1998 cult classic film "The Big Lebowski", serves burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders, fries and more, and will continue to operate out of its Highland Lanes location at 8909 Burnet Road, Austin. Owner Helen Alger said she came to the difficult decision to close after continuing to experience ongoing effects on business from the coronavirus pandemic.

