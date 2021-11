VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was killed and another injured after a driver refused to stop for police and crashed an SUV in Terre Haute early Saturday morning. A Terre Haute police officer attempted to stop an SUV at 8th and Swan around 4 a.m. Saturday after receiving a call that people in the vehicle had threatened to shoot someone. The driver of the SUV took off, crashing at 13th and Lockport.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO