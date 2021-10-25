Notes on Music and other artistic diversions

Music 4 The Soul is happening at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Singer-songwriter, LJ Reynolds, is the lead vocalist of The Dramatics for the past four decades with many hit classics. He started with The Dramatics in 1973, creating and singing songs like, “Be My Girl,” “Say The Word,” and “Fell For You.” The Dramatics was one of the most popular R&B bands during the early ’70s. The Michigan born artist left the band around 1980 to pursue a solo career. He released his album “Key To The World” in 1981 and many other projects after. His title-track “Key To The World” will always and forever be one of our favorites. The lead singer eventually joined back with The Dramatics around 1987 and has been with them ever since. Both, group and solo projects have been released and now is your chance to hear some of these well-known tracks LIVE.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO