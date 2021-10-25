Notes on Music and other artistic diversions

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
jammin1057.com

Meet Music 4 The Soul Artist: The Dramatics’ LJ Reynolds

Music 4 The Soul is happening at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Singer-songwriter, LJ Reynolds, is the lead vocalist of The Dramatics for the past four decades with many hit classics. He started with The Dramatics in 1973, creating and singing songs like, “Be My Girl,” “Say The Word,” and “Fell For You.” The Dramatics was one of the most popular R&B bands during the early ’70s. The Michigan born artist left the band around 1980 to pursue a solo career. He released his album “Key To The World” in 1981 and many other projects after. His title-track “Key To The World” will always and forever be one of our favorites. The lead singer eventually joined back with The Dramatics around 1987 and has been with them ever since. Both, group and solo projects have been released and now is your chance to hear some of these well-known tracks LIVE.
MUSIC
Tire Business

Country music artists to perform at TIA 100th event

BOWIE, Md. — Country music singer-songwriters Tom Douglas and Lori McKenna will perform at the Tire Industry Association's (TIA) 100th anniversary celebration Nov. 1 at the Chelsea theater inside the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Douglas has written songs for such country artists as John Michael Montgomery, Kenny Chesney, Martina McBride,...
MUSIC
Times Herald-Record

New Kingston gallery showing the work of diverse, underrepresented artists

Kingston's newest gallery, the West Strand Gallery, which opened in May, features the exhibition “Intersecting Art, Earth, Fire, Water & Air.”. Gallery co-founders Isabel and Julio Nazario commented: “We’ve had four exhibitions featuring 24 artists of diverse backgrounds. The aim of the gallery is to foster opportunity for diverse underrepresented artists whose work is not well-known to be exhibited along with mid-career and established artists.”
KINGSTON, NY
stljewishlight.org

Bassist John Wallach among diverse group of artists in new UPRISING show

It’s not a secret that St. Louis as well as the United States, has experienced an increase in race and religion-based domestic hate crimes in recent years. Incidents such as the death of George Floyd spurred massive, worldwide reactions, while other incidents occur, daily all around us. What we do...
MUSIC
happeningsmagazine.net

Meet Marie Dyer, other artists at ArtBeat Studios

Artist Marie C. Dyer has embraced and painted the rugged and graceful nature of southwest Florida for more than 30 years. From her studio at Cowlick Ranch in Punta Gorda, she captures the colors and innocence of her surroundings, from her beloved cows and chickens to majestic shorelines and flower gardens.
VISUAL ART
psychreg.org

Tackling Sensitivity Can Make Art Flourish, Says Musical Artist sV

Tackling tragedies with an intimate rawness on his upcoming album, sV harnesses his emotions and explores how his own sensitivity can make his art flourish – wearing sentiment brazenly on his sleeves as he delves into the depths of his own consciousness. ‘I created this album at the height of...
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Getting To Know Rising Music Artist Arc Babylo

ELIJAH SMITH, famously know as ARC BABYLO, is an American professional musical artist and songwriter from COUSHATTA , LOUISIANA. THE THINGS THAT MAKE ME DIFFERENT IS , My Grind & Hustle My Strive & Ambition , My Vibe My Aura , Its like that. hyper energetic lit swaggeristic feeling like idk how to explain it like its and amazing feeling i cant describe.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Up And Coming Artist Gifted Expresses Deep Emotion Through Music

Coming from a get out the mud culture environment— Gifted, also known as Gifted2016, is a Caribbean artist who grew up fighting for his rights, culture, money, and even his education throughout his lifetime. Since he was young, Gifted has always had a passion for music. He stresses how music has always been in his blood, and his passion for chords, beats, and lyrics vividly comes out through his own music as it tells a story.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Book on early British electronic music artists, 'Tape Leaders', gets reissue

A book on pioneering British electronic musicians is set to go into reprint, 'Tape Leaders: A Compendium of Early British Electronic Music’. First published in 2016 by Sound On Sound magazine, the work is now on sale again courtesy of Velocity Press. A total of 100 composers and organisations who were actively involved in tape and synthesised music are featured, from well-known names like Brian Eno, William Burroughs, Janet Beat, The Beatles, Hawkwind, White Noise, and the BBC Radiophonic Workshop, to more obscure talent such as Roy Cooper and Edgar Vetter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Trojan

840 West connects artists to music industry

Last year on the first day of school, four music industry majors’ paths — or, rather, Zoom screens — aligned as they answered the call to revamp an abandoned organization called Music Industry Connections. Seniors Nina Tanaka and Jack Mangikyan, and sophomores Allana Taghioff and Cadie Nussbaum met remotely to decide how to run the club. But what started as a rebrand turned into a complete reimagined expansion within the music industry program.
MUSIC
Western Carolinian

Video artist discusses diversity through exertion

Jefferson Pinder was getting his BA in Theatre when he visited a video art exhibition by Gary Hill and realized the strength of using video as an art medium. He’d always loved performance art because of the community it created between the artist and the audience, and video was the perfect way for him to do that.
VISUAL ART
Times Union

Classical Notes: Concert highlights import, impact of live music in these times

Live music seems to be more potent these days. In one conversation after another, musicians tell me of their profound gratitude and relief to once again be giving concerts. That’s got to affect the energy and focus they put into every piece. Those same emotions are also motivating the unusually hearty and fervent ovations that audiences are giving lately.
MUSIC
Variety

Luther Vandross Estate Strikes $40 Million Deal With Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

The estate of legendary R&B singer Luther Vandross has struck a wide-ranging partnership with Primary Wave Music that sees the company acquiring a stake in the late artist’s publishing, master recording income stream, and name and likeness rights. The company will continue a long-term partnership with the estate to manage all assets. Sources tell Variety the deal is in the $40 million range. Like so many other classic soul singers, Vandross launched his career playing “Amateur Night” at the legendary Apollo Theatre in Harlem while he was in high school. He began working as a background singer and wrote the song “Everybody...
THEATER & DANCE
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
thepostathens.com

Why do people love dead musical artists?

Have you ever wondered why musical artists who are no longer with us seem to have an almost cult-like following? Or why an artist seems to become infinitely more popular after his or her death is announced? This trend has been evident all throughout history, from the 1970s to now, most recently with artists such as Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle gaining an immense amount of popularity after their deaths. Is this just a coincidence, or are there reasons that explain this common theme in deceased artists?
MUSIC

