After months of negotiation, the Democrats have achieved a $1.75 trillion framework for the Build Back Better bill. That's big, but it's nowhere near as big as the powerful progressive wing of the party had been hoping for. Several big-ticket items on the left's wishlist — including paid family and medical leave, regulations designed to phase out fossil fuels, moves to empower the government to negotiate prescription drug prices, free community college, and a wealth tax — are nowhere to be found, largely because securing crucial support from the party's most powerful centrist stalwarts, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, required it.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO