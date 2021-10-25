Looking Skyward: The LUCY mission to explore asteroids

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19. She said she was last in contact with Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House. Psaki said they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Psaki was not traveling...
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights Sunday for a third straight day as it struggled with staffing shortages and upended weekend plans for tens of thousands of travelers. By late afternoon Sunday, American had canceled more than 900 flights — one-third of its schedule for the day...
TOKYO (AP) — A man dressed in Batman’s Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said. The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were...
Alec Baldwin returned to somewhat normal Twitter behavior this week for the first time since an on-set shooting incident he was involved in that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. Baldwin issued a statement the day after the incident noting that he is cooperating with authorities as they investigate and offered...
ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
ATLANTA (AP) — This Atlanta Braves team couldn't have picked a more fitting way to move to the brink of a World Series championship. A pitcher who spent most of the year in the minors kept 'em in it. A slugger who came in a flurry of trades won it...
(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump participated in the controversial "Tomahawk chop" at Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta on Saturday night. The chop, a stadium-wide chant and longtime tradition at Braves games, has been under renewed scrutiny as part of a national discussion about racism and racial imagery in professional sports.
Comments / 0