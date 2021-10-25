Westchester Elementary School Shuts Down Water Sources Due To Bacteria

A Westchester school district has shut down a pair of water sources at an area elementary school due to the potential presence of harmful bacteria.

In Port Chester, two water sources have been shut down at the King Street Elementary School due to the presence of Coliform bacteria at a sink and water bottle filling station, which is not lethal but could cause other symptoms.

Officials said that it is believed the issue is being caused by water main work and fire hydrant replacements in the area.

In response, the district shut down the sink and water bottle filling station out of an abundance of caution, with more testing expected this week.

According to the New York State Department of Health, Coliforms are "bacteria that are always present in the digestive tracts of animals, including humans, and are found in their wastes. They are also found in plant and soil material.”

“All other potable water sources in the school have been tested and there is no evidence of coliform bacteria in other water sources,” district officials announced. “We will continue to keep you updated on the work being conducted by the water company in the area and the results of the tests that Port Chester School District will conduct.”

