Witch costumes reign across US this year. Did 'Hocus Pocus' conjure that up?

Since its debut in 1993, the movie "Hocus Pocus" has achieved cult-classic fame, with both children and adults as a loyal fanbase. Fans fall in love with the delightful, demonic and diva-esque Sanderson Sisters and the sleepy New England town they torment. Now you can conjure up your own spooky treats and bewitching drinks to celebrate Halloween, whether you’re attending a surprise rave in town, or just spending “a quiet evening at home.” Bridget Thoreson, author of "The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook" joined us to share her book filled with fare inspired by everyone’s favorite witches and their spells, potions, and schemes. It is the ultimate must-have for fans of all ages—but don’t worry, no children were harmed in the test of these recipes.

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO