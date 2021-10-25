CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Paul on Deandre Ayton contract situation: He knows what he has to do

By HoopsHype
 6 days ago
The 23-year-old big man admitted he was not happy with how negotiations went and in turn will become a restricted free agent following the 2021-22 season. “With D.A. and his situation, we talked about it,” Paul told Yahoo Sports. “He knows what he has to do. The goal for everybody is to see everyone getting paid. His situation is what it is, but it’s going to work out for him. We hope it works out for him. The biggest thing we know we can do is go out there and win games.”

Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Welcome to #Suns Pulse:

Weekly look back/ahead in Suns 2021-22 season:

Top plus total for week – Cameron Payne (Plus 15).

Worst minus total for week – Chris Paul (Minus 46).

