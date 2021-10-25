The Photographer Behind @watchingnewyork Is Turning NYC Sidewalks Into Catwalks

John Simmons, ASC began his career as a professional photographer at the age of 15, when he began shooting for The Chicago Defender, a Black-owned newspaper established in 1906 — and the experience of chronicling the world changing before his eyes every day proved formative and lasting. Subsequent studies in fine art and later cinematography — as well as an ongoing practice in painting and collage as well as education — have yielded a wide-ranging, award-winning and prolific career across storytelling mediums. But whether he’s helping bring the creative visions of icons like Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Spike Lee and Debbie Allen to life, creating moving portraits of ordinary folks, or documenting historic moments in civics and society, Simmons never loses sight of his mandate for equity, dignity and authenticity.
