Sun Communities: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The Southfield, Michigan-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $244.5 million, or $2.11 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $231.8 million, or $2 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Southfield, Michigan, posted revenue of $684.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Sun Communities expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $1.24 to $1.30.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $6.44 to $6.50 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUI