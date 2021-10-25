CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classic Car Show

Santa Maria, California
Santa Maria, California
 6 days ago

NEWS RELEASE

October 25, 2021

Downtown Classic Car Show

The Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc. invites all car enthusiasts to the Downtown Classic Car Show on Saturday, November 6th from 10:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Santa Maria Town Center West Parking Lot, 201 Town Center West.

Gearheads will enjoy viewing a fantastic array of vehicles at the show from street rods and classic cars to special interest vehicles, motorcycles, and bikes. Spectator admission is free for the family friendly show complete with youth activities, vendor and food booths, and live music from Mestizo Santa Maria Band and The Cholo DJ.

To show a vehicle or become a vendor, visit www.santamariaatplay.org for online registration and complete event information. This event is made possible with support from the Santa Maria Impalas Car Club.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.

Department: Recreation and Parks

Contact Person: Dennis Smitherman, Recreation Services Manager

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0951 ext. 2263

E-mail Address: dsmitherman@cityofsantamaria.org

ABOUT

Santa Maria is a city near the Central Coast of California in northern Santa Barbara County. It is approximately 65 miles (105 km) northwest of Santa Barbara and 150 miles (240 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Its estimated 2019 population was 107,263,

