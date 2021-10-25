CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey Gallo summed up how the New York media has treated him in one tweet

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
There aren’t many more difficult cities to play in as a struggling player than New York. The fans are quick to let you know when they’re frustrated. There’s a constant microscope on you. And there’s a large media contingent that, let’s be fair, includes reporters with different agendas.

When the Yankees acquired Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline, the hope was that Gallo’s left-handed power would be the perfect match for Yankee Stadium and its favorable right-field dimensions. But for his entire career, Gallo has been a big-power, high-strikeout batter who’s hovered around the Mendoza Line for seven seasons. You know what you’re getting with him.

And while the Yankees expected better than a .160 hitter with shaky defense, it’s easy to feel sorry for Gallo when he’s getting criticized for how he puts his uniform on … literally.

A recent article from NJ.com’s Bob Klapisch offered an anonymously sourced anecdote about Gallo’s pregame routine, which was, uh, laying out his uniform and wanting a jersey to fit him properly. The fact that someone felt the need to offer up that detail under protection of anonymity was a bit silly, but it really does sum up the Yankees experience for a struggling player.

Gallo had just about the perfect response to that report on Twitter.

Let the man get dressed. Come on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zct9R_0ccM48An00

Gallery

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

