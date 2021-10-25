Michael Cooper On Anthony Davis' Importance For The Lakers: “He Needs To Be An MVP Player. Because If Everybody Does Their Job And He Does What He’s Supposed To Be The MVP Player, Lakers Cannot Be Beaten.”

We still don’t know for sure if Anthony Davis is going to start at center for the Lakers or not — or who the team’s starters will be — but after the team’s final preseason game last week, Davis wanted to make something clear. For all the talk about how much more important his shooting is to space the floor in lineups where he shares the court with a traditional big man, he thinks his shot making is just as critical regardless of whether he’s playing center or not.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO