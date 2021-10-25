CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Michael Cooper On Anthony Davis' Importance For The Lakers: “He Needs To Be An MVP Player. Because If Everybody Does Their Job And He Does What He’s Supposed To Be The MVP Player, Lakers Cannot Be Beaten.”

By Orlando Silva
fadeawayworld.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a disappointing second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis is on a mission this year. The big man is trying to relive old glories and take this squad to the NBA championship as he did in the infamous Orlando bubble. The Lakers have assembled a terrific...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 2

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On What He Did After Kobe Bryant Won His 5th Ring: "I Tore My House Up."

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had a complex relationship during their time together with the Los Angeles Lakers and after that. They led the purple and gold to the NBA championship in three straight seasons before their differences split them. Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004, while Kobe inherited a struggling Lakers team.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma gets brutally honest about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards during the offseason in the deal that ultimately netted them Russell Westbrook. So far, the trade seems to be working out well for Kuzma. Five games into the season Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points per game, his highest total in three seasons. Moreover, he is also averaging a career-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Michael Cooper
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Dwight Howard
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Believes Russell Westbrook Needs To ‘Be Himself’

The regular-season opener did not go the way the Los Angeles Lakers hoped it would as while Anthony Davis and LeBron James were dominant, Russell Westbrook struggled mightily in his debut for his hometown team and the Lakers fell to the Golden State Warriors. In his first game in purple and gold, Westbrook shot just 4-of-13 from the field and finished with eight points, five rebounds, four assists and four turnovers in the Lakers' loss.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers’ LeBron James on Carmelo Anthony’s 3-Point Shooting vs. Cavs: ‘He Is a Sniper’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James praised teammate Carmelo Anthony for helping spread the floor by knocking down six threes in the team's 113-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. James described Anthony, who scored 24 points in 25 minutes, as a "threat" who opens up the game for the rest of the Lakers' marquee players, including Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Essentially Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Crip Walked On The Court During Lakers vs. Cavaliers Showdown

After a terrible ending to the Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook bounced back last Friday, dropping 19 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though the Cavs put up a good fight, the Lakers were too much to bear for the young team. They succumbed in...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook got what he wanted, but will he capitalize?

EL SEGUNDO — Russell Westbrook is a man of unflinching ritual. His pregame charge toward the crowd, with a beaming smile and a few hearty claps, is as fundamental to his games as the ball or the hoop itself. But even Westbrook, 32, will feel a surge he’s never felt...
NBA
chatsports.com

Anthony Davis says his shooting is ‘pretty crucial’ for the Lakers, whether he’s playing with another center or not

We still don’t know for sure if Anthony Davis is going to start at center for the Lakers or not — or who the team’s starters will be — but after the team’s final preseason game last week, Davis wanted to make something clear. For all the talk about how much more important his shooting is to space the floor in lineups where he shares the court with a traditional big man, he thinks his shot making is just as critical regardless of whether he’s playing center or not.
NBA
fox40jackson.com

Shaq on Russell Westbrook: ‘He’s a role player’

The NBA is back which means it’s time for overreactions. No seriously, Russell Westbrook’s flat debut with the Lakers has one Hall of Famer calling him a role player. Oct 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the game against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center. The Warriors won 111-99. (Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports)
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Lauds Bronny James' Former Rival Evan Mobley: "He's Going To Be A Damn Good Basketball Player In This League. It's So Crazy Because He Was Just Playing Against My Son A Few Years Ago."

On Friday night, LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers faced the young Cleveland Cavaliers. This problematic rival kept things interesting until the 4th quarter. The purple and gold got the final advantage to win the game 113-101. The game turned out to be more interesting than expected, as the...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy