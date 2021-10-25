CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Getting Brands to Commit to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions

By Kathryn Lundstrom
AdWeek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate news seems to get bleaker by the day. From a...

www.adweek.com

froggyweb.com

UniCredit joins net-zero banking alliance to cut carbon emissions

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s UniCredit said on Wednesday it had joined the Net-zero Banking alliance (NZBA), a group of banks committed to aligning lending and investment portfolios with net-zero emissions by 2050, in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. The NZBA counts 76 members from 35 countries, with a total...
ENVIRONMENT
AUTOCAR.co.uk

UK Net Zero Strategy includes new zero-emission vehicle mandate

New rules will require car firms to sell increasing percentage of zero-emission vehicles from 2024 onwards. The UK government is planning to introduce a new mandate requiring manufacturers to sell an increasing percentage of zero-emission vehicles each year from 2024 onwards as part of its new Net Zero Strategy – which also includes promises to cut the number of car journeys made in cities and increase car sharing.
TRAFFIC
The Weather Channel

India at COP26: Not Likely to Commit for Net Zero Emissions by 2050; Could Choose the Other Way

India has been among the top five emitters of greenhouse gases in the globe for quite some time now. That’s why, even though our per capita emissions remain below the global average, pressure is mounting to cut down the emissions drastically. A lot is at stake for India at the upcoming 26th Conference of Parties or the COP26 in the UK, as it is among the most vulnerable countries to the impacts of changing climate.
ENVIRONMENT
CFO.com

Starting on the Path to Net-Zero Emissions

The urgency around global warming and climate change is increasing worldwide, with public and private entities feeling pressure to reduce their carbon footprints. According to the recent UN Climate Change Report, limiting human impact on global warming requires reaching at least net-zero CO2 emissions, coupled with significant reductions in other greenhouse gas emissions. Many private sector companies commit to net zero because they feel it’s the right thing; others are influenced by clients, customers, and shareholders. However, all should consider actionable plans to get to net zero.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

First Net-Zero Carbon Certified Arena in the World

When Climate Pledge Arena opened Oct 22, the city of Seattle and its sports and events community gained 800,000 square feet of “green” space, all under one 44-million-pound repurposed roof. Powered by 100% renewable energy, featuring a “rain to rink” reclaimed rainwater ice system, and committing to eliminating zero-use plastics...
ENVIRONMENT
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean Group announces pledge to get to net zero emissions by 2050

Royal Caribbean Group announced on Wednesday a new initiative to make its cruise ships as eco-friendly as possible by reducing net zero emissions by 2050. "Destination Net Zero" is the name of the new program that the company is calling its collective effort. There are two primary objectives in its...
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

Australia Promises to Reach Net Zero Emissions by 2050

After much consideration, the Australian government has promised to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Despite these promises, Australia has still not retreated from its reliance on coal and gas. And it has no significant plans for reducing emissions by 2030. Australia adds less than 2% of the world’s global greenhouse...
HEALTH
foodmanufacture.co.uk

UK brewers launch net zero emissions roadmap

Members of the UK’s brewing industry have launched a roadmap to net zero carbon emissions ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26). Led by the British Beer & Pub Association, Zero Carbon Forum and Carbon, the roadmap is broken up into three ‘scopes’ for reporting purposes, in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Account and Reporting Standard.
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Net-Zero Emissions Quest Needs 'Radical Collaboration'

Companies are making net-zero emissions targets right and left. Some say they are already carbon neutral or net-zero, but until Thursday, there was no global standard for setting credible net-zero targets backed by climate science. The Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) net-zero emissions standard has rigorous requirements in line with...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Tough car emissions ceilings could get us well on the road to net-zero

The federal government’s mantra of “technology, not taxes” has left it with few options to easily reduce carbon emissions. In many sectors of the economy, it’s a recipe for disaster — a vague slogan that keeps us waiting. But for all its flaws, relying on technology points us in the right direction in at least one field — reducing emissions from cars. Light vehicles are responsible for 11% of Australia’s carbon emissions. As it stands, Australia is way behind the pack. The lowest-emitting variants of the top-selling models in Australia are more emissions-intensive than the models available overseas. The average US passenger light...
TRAFFIC
Axios

Saudi Arabia vows net-zero emissions by 2060

Saudi Arabia on Saturday pledged to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, deepened its 2030 targets and joined an international coalition seeking to cut emissions of the potent planet-warming gas methane by 30% in nine years. Why it matters: The pledges from the world's largest oil exporter come just...
WORLD
TIME

Economic Growth and Carbon Emissions Used to Go Together. In Some Countries, That's Changing

When negotiators from almost 200 countries gather in Glasgow from Oct. 31 for the most important U.N. climate summit since 2015, the priority will be agreeing on how fast each country should cut its carbon emissions in order for the world to avoid catastrophic levels of climate change. The latest U.N. analysis, published Oct. 26 , found that current pledges would lead to a disastrous 2.6°C average global increase in temperatures over the preindustrial era by 2100—well above the Paris Agreement’s target of limiting warming to 1.5°C. And that’s if they even meet those targets, which looks unlikely.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

Leading oil exporter Saudi Arabia aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, Crown Prince MBS says

Saudi Arabia plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) said Saturday ahead of COP26, the 26th UN Climate Change Conference. The country aims to reach its goal “through its circular carbon economy approach in line with the kingdom’s development plans,” bin Salman said at the Saudi Green Initiative forum.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

