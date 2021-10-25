CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Members of Congress may have played a part in Jan. 6 riots, sources say

By Joe Hiti
 6 days ago

With a house select committee investigating what exactly happened on Jan. 6 in the nation's capital, an article has been published by Rolling Stones depicting two individuals who saw the riots first hand.

Hunter Walker, a reporter for Rolling Stone who wrote the article, spoke with News Talk 830 WCCO's Chad Hartman about what he learned while writing about the insurrection.

Walker spoke with two sources who helped plan the actual event on the steps of the Capitol and efforts to overturn the election across the country.

One of the most interesting things that he found out while interviewing the two sources was that a congressman, Arizona Representative Paul Gosar, who Walker says has been a "staunch defender of the rioters," played an interesting part on Jan. 6.

Walker shared that Gosar had told the two sources that they would be pardoned for a different ongoing investigation for their involvement with the rallies.

"They actually said that he told them that he'd met with Trump in the Oval office about securing this pardon for him," Walker said. "One of the organizers told me 'our impression was that it was a done deal that he had spoken to the president about it in the Oval [Office] in a meeting about pardons and our names had come up.'"

Walker shared that his story is a good sign for those involved in speaking up and cooperating with law enforcement. He shared that this is the first indication that the house select committee investigating the attack has received "major new revelations from cooperating witnesses."

While he can not give much information on his two sources as they have been granted anonymity, he did share that he confirmed they are working with the house select committee. However, they still support the former president and his agenda.

"These are people who even now stand by President Trump's agenda. They call it the 'America First' agenda," Walker said. "They passionately believed in this stuff; they continually believe there were some issues with the way the election was conducted.

"But at the same time, they say they really feel there were certain bad actors who took what was supposed to be a series of protests and helped it make a turn for the worse."

If the house select committee decides it wants Walker's sources to testify, both of them have shared with him that they are willing to do so and expect to do so.

"Assuming that the house select committee finds some of their allegations credible, I think America will be learning a lot more about these people in the coming weeks," Walker said.

Walker shared that there is evidence pointing to members of Congress, like Rep. Gosar and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, being involved in the Jan. 6 events. He said that they had spoken with his sources on the day and been present at "Stop the Steal" rallies across the country.

When it comes to what the house select committee will find, Walker thinks it will be eye-opening to many how much communication had gone on between members of Congress leading up to and on Jan. 6.

"We know the committee has been interested in some of these figures, and now we know the committee is receiving these shocking allegations from people who were involved in the planning," he said.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why Congress is looking closely at Jan. 6 rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has focused some of its early work on the planning of the rally at which President Donald Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell.” The rally, held that morning and planned by former White House and campaign aides, became a staging ground for hundreds of supporters who marched to the Capitol, pushed past police and broke inside.
2 Jan. 6 rally organizers say they will implicate GOP members of Congress in plot to overturn Trump's loss

Two people who helped plan the Jan. 6 rally in Washington that preceded the Capitol insurgency have begun sharing their knowledge with the House Jan. 6 committee, and they have "explosive allegations that multiple members of Congress were intimately involved in planning both [former President Donald] Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss and the Jan. 6 events that turned violent," Rolling Stone reported Sunday.
'The Legion of Dumb': Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Paul Gosar and GOP Members of Congress Linked to Jan. 6 Attack

Jimmy Kimmel went after the Republican members of Congress who reportedly helped plan the Jan. 6 rally that led to the insurrection, slamming them as the “Legion of Dumb.”. According to a bombshell Rolling Stone report, Republican members of Congress met with those planning the January rallies in D.C. — with Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) even promising them “blanket pardons.”
EXCLUSIVE: Jan. 6 Protest Organizers Say They Participated in 'Dozens' of Planning Meetings With Members of Congress and White House Staff

As the House investigation into the Jan. 6 attack heats up, some of the planners of the pro-Trump rallies that took place in Washington, D.C., have begun communicating with congressional investigators and sharing new information about what happened when the former president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Two of these people have spoken to Rolling Stone extensively in recent weeks and detailed explosive allegations that multiple members of Congress were intimately involved in planning both Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss and the Jan. 6 events that turned violent.  Rolling Stone separately confirmed a third person involved in the main...
'A Danger to Our Democracy': AOC, Others React to Bombshell Report That GOP Members Met With Jan. 6 Planners

Rolling Stone‘s bombshell report that multiple Republican members of Congress met with organizers of the Stop the Steal event preceding the Capitol insurrection has elicited outrage across the nation — and through the halls of Congress. Lawmakers have responded to the story published Sunday night in droves, with some Democratic representatives going so far as to push for the expulsion of any members of Congress who were involved in planning the attack on the Capitol that occurred after the rally. “They tried to overthrow the government, they had a plan, they executed it, and they broke many laws along the way,”...
Republican congressmembers reportedly helped plan Jan. 6. Will it matter?

It’s long been alleged that a cadre of the Republican Party’s more outwardly fascist ranks in Congress were somehow involved in the events leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt on Capitol Hill, although the exact degree to which lawmakers like Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), and others helped foment the violence of that day has been somewhat unclear. Until now.
Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 as 'just a riot' and insists Declaration of Independence says 'to overthrow tyrants'

Firebrand Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has defended the storming of the US Capitol as “just a riot” and claimed the Declaration of Independence urges Americans to “overthrow tyrants”.As a congressional committee continues to probe the events of January 6, when hundreds of supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to try and prevent Joe Biden’s certification, one of his outspoken allies has sought to defend the actions of the crowds.“[The violence connected to protests for racial justice] was an attack on innocent American people, whereas January 6 was just a riot at the Capitol,” she said. “And if...
Far-Right Congressman Tricked Jan. 6 Planners With 'Blanket Pardon' Promise, Says Report

Rep. Mo Brooks Admits Staff May Have Helped Plan Jan. 6 Events, Says He'd Be 'Proud' of Them If They Did

