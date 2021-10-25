CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Better Business Bureau warns holiday shoppers about online shopping scams

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q1AlL_0ccM2fo900

(WEHT) – The Better Business Bureau is warning holiday shoppers are at risk of falling victim to online shopping scams, as online scams account for more than a third of all scams reported this year.

BBB officials say scammers are able to entice shoppers with lower prices especially if they find deals directly on social media. They say shopping local may be the safest route this holiday season, but shopping local means shopping now.

Holiday ham or turkey on the menu? Best shop early

Some local businesses have longer return and exchange policies than big box retailers, and experts remind shoppers every time you buy from small businesses, that money stays in your local economy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Holiday online shopping comes with its risks

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The stress and time that comes with holiday shopping have pushed many to turn to the web for all their gift-giving needs. But with using the internet, comes many risks that you might not find in a traditional store. And using third-party payment apps like Venmo and Cash App opens users […]
INTERNET
petsplusmag.com

70% of Gen Z Shoppers Will Do Most of Their Holiday Shopping in Stores

Young shoppers will lean heavily on brick and mortar in the run-up to Christmas, a new survey says. Seventy percent of Gen Z consumers plan to do most of their holiday shopping in-store this season, according to the 15th Annual Holiday Shopping Survey from Accenture. Perhaps surprisingly, 54% of baby boomers anticipate doing most of their shopping online.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Shopping#Holiday Shoppers#Bbb#Eyewitness News
Shore News Network

Companies Warn Shoppers Of Fewer Discounts During Holidays

U.S. consumers should expect fewer discounts during the holiday season due to high transportation and material costs, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages as well as growing inflation, experts told The Wall Street Journal Monday. Executives and experts told the WSJ that consumers should be prepared to pay full price for...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsTimes

6 Ways Better Business Bureau Accreditation Can Boost Your Business

How can you prove to customers that you are a trustworthy business that actually cares about doing the right thing?. While there's no 100% foolproof way, there are some things you can do that can go a long way in setting customers' minds at ease. One of those things is...
ECONOMY
AM 1390 KRFO

BBB Warns Of of Risks of Online Scams

UNDATED -- Concerns over shortages and long wait times for products could ramp up the holiday shopping season early. Bao Vang with the Better Business Bureau says scammers are ready to take advantage, particularly online. 35 percent of scams reported to BBB scam tracker so far in 2021 are online...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Customs & Border Protection Warns Shoppers To Be Diligent While Shopping For Toys Online This Holiday Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials want to remind consumers to be extra diligent while shopping online this holiday season after Baltimore Customs and Border Protection officers seized a shipment of toys coated in unsafe levels of lead, cadmium and barium. Officials said that the toys were initially inspected on July 16 and included seven boxes with 295 packages from China. The contents included Lagori 7 Stones, a popular children’s game in India. The shipment was detained on Aug. 24 and nine samples were sent to the lab for analysis. Lab results revealed that the toys were coated in lead, cadmium and barium that...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Shoppers warned to watch out for purchase scams on Black Friday

Shoppers are being warned to watch out for purchase scams as Black Friday approaches on November 26.Scams involving goods or services that are paid for up-front but never materialise are the most common form of authorised push payment (APP) scam affecting HSBC UK customers, the bank said.APP scams happen when people are tricked into transferring money from their bank account directly to a fraudster.HSBC said its own customer figures show more than 6,200 purchase scam cases being reported in 2021, up until the end of August.David Callington, head of fraud at HSBC UK said: “If a deal looks too good to be true it probably is. Use secure payment methods and only buy from sites you trust.”
HSBC
ksl.com

Influx of online scams target people already shopping for the holidays

SALT LAKE CITY — Imagine ordering something online but never getting it. It is simply called the online shopping scam and it has been a thorn in the side of consumers and consumer watchdogs for years. But 2021 is primed to see this scam explode with more victims than ever as people desperately hunt for hard-to-find gifts for the upcoming holidays.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
fox5ny.com

FTC warns about ‘Amazon impersonators’ ahead of holiday shopping season

WASHINGTON - As the holiday shopping season nears, the Federal Trade Commission is warning Americans about a scam involving impersonators pretending they work for Amazon. The commission said the scams can manifest in different ways. In one scenario, Acting Associate Director Maria Mayo said scammers can contact you to offer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
chainstoreage.com

Survey: Amid warnings, holiday shopping started to surge in mid-September

U.S. consumers are acting on warnings of retailers, shippers and supply chain managers to shop early for the holidays. According to the latest results of the weekly Boxpoll consumer survey from Pitney Bowes, between mid-September and early October 2021, the number of respondents who started holiday shopping jumped from just 25% to 42%. In total, surveyed consumers have completed 14% of their planned holiday purchases.
SHOPPING
fashionista.com

This Is Going to Be a Very Different, Very Online Holiday Shopping Season — Especially for Clothes

Last year's holiday season was...what it was. Honestly, I think I blocked some of it out. In 2021, though, things seem to be looking up. For many of us, it's (somewhat) more feasible to travel, gather with loved ones and, of course, shop 'til you drop during holiday sales. Capitalism's favorite time of the year is upon us, and the experts predict we'll be spending a lot of money. But it's not exactly the return to "normalcy" some might expect.
BUSINESS
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy