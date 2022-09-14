2022 Capital Gains Tax Rates by State

Investors must pay capital gains taxes on the income they make as a profit from selling investments or assets. The federal government taxes long-term capital gains at the rates of 0%, 15% and 20%, depending on filing status and income. And short-term capital gains are taxed as ordinary income. Some states will also tax capital gains. A financial advisor could help you figure out your tax liability and create a tax plan to maximize your investments.

Capital gains vary depending on how long an investor had owned the asset before selling it. Long-term capital gains come from assets held for over a year. Short-term capital gains come from assets held for under a year.

Based on filing status and taxable income, long-term capital gains for tax year 2022 will be taxed at 0%, 15% and 20%. Short-term gains are taxed as ordinary income based on your personal income tax bracket. After federal capital gains taxes are reported through IRS Form 1040, state taxes may also be applicable.

The following states do not tax capital gains:

Alaska

Florida

New Hampshire

Nevada

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Wyoming

This is because many of these states do not have an income tax . New Hampshire specifically taxes investment income (including interest and dividends from investments) only, but not wages.

A majority of U.S. states have an additional capital gains tax rate between 2.9% and 13.3%. The rates listed below are for 2022, which are taxes you'll file in 2023.

The states with the highest capital gains tax are as follows:

California

California taxes capital gains as ordinary income. The highest rate reaches 13.3%

Hawaii

Hawaii taxes capital gains at a lower rate than ordinary income. The highest rate reaches 7.25%.

Iowa

Taxes capital gains as income and the rate reaches 8.53%.

Maine

Taxes capital gains as income. The rate reaches 7.15% at maximum.

Minnesota

Taxes capital gains as income and the rate reaches a maximum of 9.85%.

New Jersey

New Jersey taxes capital gains as income and the rate reaches 10.75%.

New York

New York taxes capital gains as income and the rate reaches 8.82%.

Oregon

Oregon taxes capital gains as income and the rate reaches 9.9%.

Vermont

Vermont taxes short-term capital gains as income, as well as long-term capital gains that a taxpayer holds for up to three years. They are allowed to deduct up to 40% of capital gains (at a maximum of $350,000 and not exceeding 40% of federal taxable income) on long-term assets held over three years. The capital gains tax rate reaches 8.75%.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin taxes capital gains as income. Long-term capital gains can apply a deduction of 30% (or 60% for capital gains from the sale of farm assets). The capital gains tax rate reaches 7.65%.

As for the other states, capital gains tax rates are as follows:

Alabama

Taxes capital gains as income and the rate reaches 5%

Arizona

Taxes capital gains as income and the rate reaches 4.5%

Arkansas



Taxes capital gains as income and the rate reaches around 5.50%.

Colorado

Colorado taxes capital gains as income and the rate reaches 4.55%.

Connecticut

Connecticut's capital gains tax is 6.99%.

Delaware

Taxes capital gains as income and the rate reaches 6.60%.

Georgia

Taxes capital gains as income and the rate reaches 5.75%.

Idaho

Idaho axes capital gains as income. The rate reaches 6.93%.

Illinois

Taxes capital gains as income and the rate is a flat rate of 4.95%.

Indiana

Taxes capital gains as income and the rate is a flat rate of 3.23%.

Kansas

Kansas taxes capital gains as income. The rate reaches 5.70% at maximum.

Kentucky

Taxes capital gains as income. The rate is a flat rate of 5%.

Louisiana

Taxes capital gains as income. The rate reaches 4.25%.

Maryland

Taxes capital gains as income and the rate reaches 5.75%.

Massachusetts

Taxes capital gains as income. Long-term capital gains are usually taxed at a flat rate of about 5% but there are some types of capital gains that the state taxes at 12%.

Michigan

Taxed as income and at a flat rate of 4.25%.

Mississippi

Taxed as income and reaches 5%.

Missouri

Taxed as income and the rate reaches 5.4%.

Montana

Taxed as income and the highest income tax rate is 6.90%, but with a 2% capital gains credit, this rate is technically 4.9%.

Nebraska

Taxed as income and the rate reaches 6.84%.

New Mexico

The state taxes capital gains as income (allowing a deduction of 40% of capital gains income or $1,000, whichever is higher) and the rate reaches 5.9%.

North Carolina

Taxed as income and at a flat rate of 4.99%.

North Dakota

Taxed as income (with a deduction allowed of 40% of capital gains income) and the rate reaches 2.90%.

Ohio

Taxed as income and the rate reaches 4.80%.

Oklahoma

Taxed as capital gains and the rate reaches 4.75%. There is a 100% capital gains deduction available for income from particular kinds of investments.

Pennsylvania

Taxed as capital gains income at a flat rate of 3.07%.

Rhode Island

Taxed as capital gains income and reaching 5.99%.

South Carolina

South Carolina taxes capital gains as income (with a 44% deduction available on long-term gains) and the rate reaches 7%.

Utah

Taxes capital gains as income at a flat rate of 4.95%.

Virginia

Virginia taxes capital gains as income with the rate reaching 5.75%.

Washington

Washington State taxes capital gains at a rate of 7%. However, real estate, retirement savings, livestock and timber are exempt from this tax.

West Virginia

The state taxes capital gains as income. The rate reaches 6.5%.

Capital gains taxes can be tricky when investing, especially when you have to figure out both federal and state taxes. Be sure to understand whether your state taxes capital gains – and to what extent – before filing your tax return.

