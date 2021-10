Kyrie Irving’s never been one to shy away from what he feels is true to himself. While we applaud anyone of Kyrie’s status and stature for sticking up for what one feels is right, the 2021 offseason has undoubtedly been a rocky one for the Nets star. Aside from his stance of vaccinations and his potential absence from the entire 2021-2022 season, he stirred up a lot of controversy and criticism for openly deriding his own upcoming signature shoe – the Nike Kyrie 8. Claiming to have no involvement with the design or marketing of his upcoming shoe, Kyrie dragged his own product, only to issue a PR-friendly follow-up statement days later.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO