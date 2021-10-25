CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Bad weather off Canadian coast preventing efforts to board container ship after fire

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) – Bad weather off Canada’s Pacific Coast on Monday prevented a salvage crew from boarding a cargo ship where several containers of chemicals burned over the weekend, the coast guard said. Sixteen crew...

Related
CBS Boston

Coast Guard Locates Wreckage Of Ship Missing For 58 Years

BOSTON (CBS) – The U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday it has found the wreckage of a ship that has been lost for nearly six decades. The Coast Guard had been searching for the cutter Bear since it was lost at sea while being towed in 1963. The Bear was described to have wood as thick as the U.S.S. Constitution and an iron bow that helped it navigate through ice. The Coast Guard says it teamed up with NOAA to finally track down the lost ship off the coast of Nova Scotia. “Several elements were fundamental considerations for the identification,” said Joe Hoyt, the National Maritime Heritage Coordinator for NOAA. “The geographic location of the find relative to the historic records,” Hoyt said. “It was within a few miles of where we expected it to be. The consistency and general dimensions in the layout of the vessel, the lack of an engine, but evidence of engineering space consistent with the historic record. It had an engine that had been recovered prior to its loss.” During World War II, the cutter Bear served during the Greenland patrols and participated in the capture of a German spy vessel.
MILITARY
KOMO News

Debris, shipping containers wash up on Vancouver Island

VANCOUVER ISLAND, British Columbia. - Four of the more than 100 missing containers that fell off a vessel near the Strait of Juan de Fuca last week have been found washed up on remote parts of Vancouver Island. The Canadian Coast Guard says the four containers washed up on Cape...
ABC News

16 rescued from burning container ship off coast of Canada

Sixteen people have been evacuated from a container ship that caught fire off the coast of Canada, according to officials. A fire broke out in 10 containers on the MV Zim Kingston near Victoria, British Columbia, on Saturday, according to the Canadian Coast Guard. Crews mobilized to the location to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Sixteen workers are evacuated from container ship that is still burning off the west coast of Canada a day after toxic chemicals combusted and 40 containers fell overboard, amid worsening supply chain shortage

A total of 16 crew members were rescued from a burning container ship off the coast of British Columbia after toxic chemicals combusted and caused 40 shipping containers to fall overboard. The fire had broken out on the MV Zim Kingston after two of the containers that fell overboard on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Fire blazes cargo ship containers off British Columbia

(Reuters) -A fire broke out on Saturday on containers on a cargo ship carrying mining chemicals off British Columbia, and the Canadian Coast Guard said it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard to assess the situation, including environmental hazards. Sixteen crew members have been evacuated from the MV Zim...
ACCIDENTS
q13fox.com

Canadian, U.S. Coast Guard working to recover shipping containers knocked into Pacific Ocean

NEAH BAY, Wash. - Shipping containers knocked from a cargo ship near the Strait of Juan de Fuca have drifted dozens of miles out into the Pacific Ocean. The Canadian and U.S. Coast Guard are tracking containers lost from the Zim Kingston while navigating choppy waters last Friday. Authorities say 40 containers went overboard, and as of Monday are roughly 12 nautical miles west of Vancouver Island.
PACIFIC, WA
thefreepress.ca

Cargo ship catches fire off Victoria’s shore on Saturday after losing 40 shipping containers

A vessel that had 40 shipping containers fall off of it west of Vancouver Island on Friday caught fire on Saturday. The Canadian Coast Guard confirmed to Black Press Media around 11 a.m. on Saturday, they received a report that a fire had broken out in damaged shipping containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston. The vessel is currently anchored in Constance Bank and could be seen – with what appeared to be some arising from it – from Victoria’s shore on Saturday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
mymixfm.com

Nineteen killed as boat sinks on southern coast of Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Nineteen Haitians died when a boat transporting them between the southern coastal settlements of Anse-a-Pitre and Marigot sank in the early hours of Saturday morning, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Twitter. Local media quoted a survivor identified as Marie Lucienne Pola as saying the boat, which was...
ACCIDENTS
Business Insider

California ports resort to $100-per-container fines to get shipping firms to move cargo from clogged-up docks, as a record number of ships wait off the coast

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will begin fining shipping companies $100 a day for every container left on the docks. The idea is to put greater pressure on shipping companies to move cargo from docks to help ease port jams, enabling the record number of ships that are stuck at anchor to dock and unload new containers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Messenger

The supply strain: The story of those container ships bobbing off the coast

You might want to add patience and flexibility to your Christmas shopping list this year. And have a Plan B in case things don’t pan out. As of Tuesday, there were a record 100 container ships off the coast of Long Beach and Los Angeles waiting to enter and unload, with 45 more on the way. Typically, there are 17 ships in line.
RETAIL
The Independent

Plane flying ‘will you marry me’ banner crashes, killing the passenger and injuring the pilot

A marriage proposal ended in tragedy after a small plane towing a "will you marry me" banner crashed on an island near Montreal.The passenger in the small, Cessna 172 aircraft was killed while the pilot survived. He remained in hospital recovering from his injuries.The banner is believed to have fallen in the St-Lawrence River shortly before the plane went down in Park Dieppe, between Old Montreal and St Helen’s Island.Laurel Scala told Canada’s CTV News that she saw the plane flying the banner shortly before it crashed about 6pm local time on Saturday."It seemed like the normal height that a...
ACCIDENTS
cruiseradio.net

Cruise Ship Rescues 8 People Off the Coast of Florida [VIDEO]

Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady hasn’t even been sailing out of Miami a month but has already made her first rescue at sea. Honoring a maritime tradition to provide assistance to distressed mariners, Scarlet Lady came to the rescue of a small boat in distress on Monday morning while cruising the Florida Straits (between the Florida Keys and Cuba).
FLORIDA STATE

