Norwegian prog rockers Green Carnation have released a video for a newly remastered version of My Greater Cause, Part I of the 15-minute 9-29-045, which you can watch below. It's taken from an upcoming 15th anniversary edition of their acoustic album The Acoustic Verses (Remastered) which will be released througb Season of Mist on December 3. This anniversary edition, remastered by Maor Appelbaum, contains three bonus tracks and has brand new cover artwork by Lukasz Jaszak, which you can view below. This is the first time that The Acoustic Verses has been released on vinyl.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO